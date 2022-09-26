Search

26 Sept 2022

New finance boss at Limerick's Adare Manor

Adare Manor has appointed a new director of finance

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LUXURY Limerick hotel and resort Adare Manor has announced the appointment of a new director of finance.

Micheál O’Cinneide has recently joined the team at the five-star venue, which earlier this year hosted the JP McManus Pro-Am, and will also be home to the Ryder Cup in 2027.

As a qualified chartered accountant, with more than 20 years of experience, Micheál has held senior financial positions across a variety of industries.

After 12 years as the chief executive of Dingle Credit Union, responsible for the financial management of the business, he has now departed Kerry to join the Adare Manor team in Limerick.

Prior to this, Micheál, pictured below, worked for the Oyster Group, Beamish and Crawford and Deloitte.

In his new role, he’ll be responsible for Adare Manor’s finance, stores and purchasing departments.

He succeeds Colin Kearney who has now assumed a senior role within the group.

Welcoming the appointment, general manager of Adare Manor, Brendan O’Connor, said: “Adare Manor is delighted to welcome Micheál to the team and we wish him the very best of luck with his new role. Micheál has substantial knowledge and experience in finance across a wide range of industries and we are excited to see what new opportunities he brings to Adare Manor.”

