27 Sept 2022

New block at University Hospital Limerick will not solve overcrowding crisis warns CEO

Construction of the new unit, which will bring additional beds to UHL, will start next month | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

THE CEO of the UL Hospitals group has warned that even with the new 96-bed block, overcrowding and bed shortages will not be eliminated.

Colette Cowan, who appeared before the Oireachtas health committee, said the bed capacity at Limerick’s main hospital is still “far short” of what is recommended.

And, she added, it is “making no allowance for the increase in and rapid ageing of our population.”

Construction on the new unit, which will bring additional beds will start next month, but Ms Cowan – who also heads five other hospitals in the region cautioned it will not be enough.

“We are still playing catch-up. Until our under-capacity is addressed, we will not eliminate hospital overcrowding in Limerick,” she said.

The hospital boss was appearing before the committee in the wake of a damning inspection from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

It found "insufficient" nursing staff numbers was "having an impact on the safe provision of care" and the hospital's "overcrowded and understaffed emergency department posed a significant risk" to patients.

There are fears things could get worse with the onset of winter.

Appearing at the same committee, Mary Day, the HSE’s national director of acute operations, said: “I can tell you the summer we have experienced has been as bad as any winter when you look at increased activity numbers. That mismatch of demand and capacity becomes more stark each year.”

Meanwhile, with an increase in the numbers of over 75s attending UHL, details of a new integrated care programme for older people were revealed.

Known as Icpop, Ms Cowan said it provides access to an assessment facility for older adults living with frailty, or at risk of it.

“There is currently no waiting list for this service and service users are typically seen within seven days of a referral,” she told the committee.

