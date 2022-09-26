Search

27 Sept 2022

Limerick council splashed €335,182 on Riverfest 2022 and park party

Limerick council splashed €335,182 on Riverfest 2022 and park party

Data presented to members of the metropolitan district revealed a total cost of €335,182.10 on Riverfest, the vast majority, €170,130, used for the zip line, fireworks and other entertainment

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

THE COUNCIL spent €335,182 on holding the first in-person Riverfest and Party in the Park events since 2019, figures have revealed.

Data presented to members of the metropolitan district this month revealed a total cost of €335,182.10 on Riverfest, the vast majority, €170,130, used for the zip line, fireworks and other entertainments.

Events in the Hunt Museum garden cost a total of €5,090 to run, with water projects seeing a spend of €7,000.

The Party in the Park, which took place at Arthur’s Quay throughout the weekend, saw expenditure of €50,000, according to the figures which were requested by Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan.

Management and general costs associated with the event saw spend of €67,912.10.

Tourism director Gordon Daly admitted that on the third day of Riverfest – which also sees the city host the Great Limerick Run, an event which is run separate to the annual festival – it was hoped many of the athletes would enjoy the Party in the Park.

“However, the weather on Sunday, May 1, 2022 was poor, contributing to lower than expected numbers in the park,” he wrote.

In Pictures: 30 fab photos from Riverfest 2022

Cllr O’Donovan asked if members could be given a presentation on the overall spend associated with Riverfest, in order to allow a discussion on what worked well, and what did not work well.

“We have an oversight role here in the council on how money for our flagship festival should be spent. I would like to look forward to next year and plan perhaps how we could have done things differently, so we can plan things better,” she said.

Her motion was seconded by Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson, and also supported by Cllr Daniel Butler – who was mayor at the time of the festival – and Cllr Michael Sheahan.

Mr Daly also announced that a tender is out for expressions of interest for companies interested in running Riverfest 2023.

