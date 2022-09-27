Limerick Weather: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

A CLOUDY day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, easing later.

Tonight: A cloudy night overall with patchy rain and drizzle in the west and southwest and scattered showers elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.

Wednesday: Becoming drier and brighter on Wednesday with scattered showers and sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

Wednesday night: Largely dry and clear, though there is the chance of an isolated shower in the west and northwest. Cool with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light northwesterly winds.

Thursday: A generally dry day with sunny spells, though there will be occasional light showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light northwesterly winds.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the end of the week.

Current indications suggest that Friday will be a wet and rather windy day with rain spreading from the west and possibly turning heavy at times.

Remaining unsettled for the weekend with further showers and spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic.