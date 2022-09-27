Search

27 Sept 2022

Unity Credit Union rows in to support Athlunkard Boat Club in Limerick city

Unity Credit Union rows in to support Athlunkard Boat Club in Limerick city

Unity Credit Union CEO, Pat Owens and Chair of Unity Credit Union, Anne Marie O’Reilly

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

27 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

UNITY Credit Union has announcedd that it has partnered with Athlunkard Boat Club once again as a main sponsor.

As part of the sponsorship, Unity Credit Union's Chair, Anne Marie O’Reilly, and CEO, Pat Owens, were invited to this year’s blessing of the boats ceremony where they even named a boat after the credit union.

Unity Credit Union has embarked on the sponsorship as part of its community outreach and engagement in the area.

Limerick heritage site celebrates prestigious Green Heritage Accreditation

Speaking about the partnership, CEO, Pat Owens said: “Athlunkard Boat Club is close to everyone’s heart in the area because of the work they do in the community, it is highly regarded as a welcoming club that encourages youth in the locality to get involved with sports."

Anne Marie O’Reilly, chairperson of Unity Credit Union, commented: “We are delighted with this partnership with Athlunkard Boat Club. Their ethos of social responsibility and community development is very much in line with our own core ethos. We have supported the club for many years now and are delighted to continue supporting the club.

Currently, Unity Credit Union has four offices operating at Athlunkard Street, Ballynanty, Castleconnell and Roxboro.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media