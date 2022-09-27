Girl found with serious injuries in Clare town sparks garda investigation

The girl was found with serious injuries at a premises in Clarecastle
A GARDA investigation has been launched following the discovery, in County Clare, of a child with serious injuries.
The alarm was raised this Tuesday morning after gardai were alerted to an incident in Clarecastle.
"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a female child with serious injuries at a premises in Clarecastle, County Clare, this morning, September 27, 2022," read a short statement from the Garda Press Office.
"The child has been taken from the scene to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries," added the statement.
Details of the girl's injuries have not been disclosed and the circumstances surrounding the discovery are unclear.
Investigations are ongoing and further updates are expected later in the day.
