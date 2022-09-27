Search

27 Sept 2022

Local Limerick children get creative for GAA mural project

The Monagea GAA Mural Project, Never Give Up was about friendship, fun and leadership.

THE MONAGEA GAA Mural Project, Never Give Up, was about friendship, fun and leadership with the youth artists involved all being aged between 10 and 12.

The project is a Foròige Creative Laerning Hub 2022 street art initiative which is sponsored by the Monagea GAA.

“They were dedicated from the start’ said Elaine Williams Foróige Youth Worker.

The project aimed promote young people’s holistic well-being through creativity and connecting with other young people.

In Pictures: Youngsters display their talents at community garden in Limerick village

"They were always enthusiastic. Joe Murphy, Assistant Secretary of the GAA approached me last year and asked would Foróige do a project and that’s where it all began! Young people from outside the area who also live in rural West Limerick got to be involved too," said Ms Williams.

The project is all about making street art accessible for young people to express themselves in their community and to show at sure a young age what you can do’ Young people learn so much about planning and team work.

"The GAA in Monagea really care about the young people’s holistic development. The young people really enjoyed this project, they got to meet up and hang out while doing a project that will enhance an area in their community," explained Elaine Williams.

The hub for West Limerick is based in Newcastle Wests Market Yard. An initiative developed by young people for young people for creative meet ups and a space to work on individual and collective projects.

Well done to all the artists involved especially Juilet Ambrose, Marcus Dowling, Michelle Browne, Ella Culhane, Lauren Toomey, Grace Mullane, Juliet Ambrose and Marcus Dowling.

