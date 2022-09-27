Search

27 Sept 2022

Limerick student awarded Irish Youth Foundation scholarship

Fatima Bibi pictured with Coláiste Nano Nagle Principal Sinead Maloney | PICTURE: Teen-Turn

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

27 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK student has secured her “dream course” and has been awarded an Irish Youth Foundation scholarship bursary.

Fatima Bibi who attended Coláiste Nano Nagle in the city will have the support of the €5,000 bursary during her first two years at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS).

She will study Drugs and Medicinal Product Analysis at the university.

The funds will go towards covering the costs associated with attending university, outside of annual fees.

Christy Vickers, Communications Manager at the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF) commented: “We are thrilled to hear of Fatima’s results and that she will be able to enrol in her first-choice course this September. No young person should be held back from success by circumstances outside their control.”

One of the main reasons Fatima gained the bursary fund was due to her participation with Teen Turn, a charity who provides teen girls the opportunity to gain STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) experience and the support to acquire qualifications and jobs.

Principal of Coláiste Nano Nagle Sinéad Moloney also commented: “Teen-Turn have offered Fatima and continue to offer other students at Coláiste Nano Nagle, valuable learning opportunities."

IYF created the bursary in order to help young people overcome practical barriers that are holding them back from accessing further education, meaningful training opportunities, or new employment.

“In recent years Fatima has become an ambassador to students to inspire other girls to gain STEM experience and consider STEM careers. We are so grateful to Teen-Turn for broadening our students' learning experiences and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them," Ms Moloney said.

