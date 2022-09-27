Five arrested in connection with death of Limerick man

GARDAI have arrested five men this Tuesday morning as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident of serious assault in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on August 2021.

The victim - Kilmallock man Dylan McCarthy, aged 29 - passed away in hospital on the Monday afternoon following the attack in the early hours of the previous Sunday morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "The men, all aged in their 20s, are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at multiple Garda Stations in Co. Kildare."

Dylan's father, Eamonn, aged in his 50s, was treated for serious injuries sustained in the same incident.

Earlier this month gardai arrested three men as part of their investigation into the death of Dylan. They were later released without charge.

The parish of Kilmallock was devastated at the death of Dylan. Hundred attended a candlelight vigil in the town when his remains were brought home.

Locals also expressed their overwhelming sadness at his loss by turning out in huge numbers to pay their respects at his funeral.