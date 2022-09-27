Plan to take in charge Limerick riverside site takes major step forward

A PLAN by council to take over the running of a riverside site in Limerick has taken a major step forward this week.

It comes with the local authority set to appoint a contractor to 'take in charge' Steamboat Quay, adjacent to the Clayton Hotel Limerick.

Taking in charge means the local authority will become responsible for the maintenance and lighting of the housing complex and lands around the site.

Council has already taken over the running of a number of private estates across the county in the same fashion following requests by locals.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader, the authority is planning €75,000 on improvement works.

.@LimerickCouncil are about to appoint a contractor to complete the works at Steamboat Quay with the taking in charge process likely to complete in the next 3 to 4 months. pic.twitter.com/IeFIQYmAJ0 — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) September 26, 2022

The area was initially owned and ran by Steamboat Developments.

For many years, residents have complained at a lack of maintenance in the area. But councillor Daniel Butler, Fine Gael, says it could now be just three to four months before the taking in charge process completes.

"I'm delighted to see concrete progress on the development of Steamboat Quay after many years of campaigning by myself and others. Issues have been raised for the area by residents, member of the public who walk there, local businesses and organisations such as Limerick Suicide Watch," he said.

"This will further enhance our goal in developing a world class waterfront while also improving safety at this location. We need to show ambition for the area so that it serves as an outdoor space for residents and access to waterfront for the general public and indeed tourist staying in the Clayton Hotel," Cllr Butler added.

Limerick Live has contacted the council for comment.