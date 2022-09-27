In Pictures: Legends of Limerick soccer honoured at awards night

THE annual Limerick Legends night returned Janesboro FC’s clubhouse recently for the first time since Covid-19.
The awards, sponsored by Noel “Buster” Hannon, celebrate the true club men and women in Limerick soccer that never get recognised for the great work they do behind the scenes.
“They line the pitch, cut the grass, wash the gear, go out fundraising, all for the love of their club,” said Noel, who wished to thank the Janesboro club and bar staff for making it a special night post-Covid.
