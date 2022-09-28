Search

28 Sept 2022

Fraudster steals 'large amount' of cash from Limerick woman's bank account

Fraudster steals 'large amount' of cash from Limerick woman's bank account

Reporter:

David Hurley

28 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

GARDAI have moved to warn women to be vigilant following another incident of fraud in County Limerick.

An investigation is underway after the woman was targeted by a fraudster over the the past week.

"The victim received a text message that she believed was from her bone fide bank. The text stated that she must ring a number urgently," said Garda John Finnerty.

According to gardai, the woman then rang the number and innocently gave her full bank account details to the person on the phone.

"The fraudster was very convincing. Within a few minutes a large quantity of cash was removed from her account. This type of fraud is known as smishing," said Garda Finnerty.

Limerick woman targeted by loan fraudsters loses cash

Financial details such as account details and passwords should never be disclosed over the phone or by email. 

"Again we’re warning members of the public to be wary of such scams as they are all too commonplace," said Garda Finnerty.

