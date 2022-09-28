UPDATE: Five men arrested in connection with death of Limerick man released

The men were questioned at a number of garda stations in County Kildare
FIVE men arrested on Tuesday morning as part of the investigation into a serious assault in Monasterevin, County Kildare on August 21 have been released without charge
The victim - Kilmallock man Dylan McCarthy, aged 29 - passed away in hospital on the Monday afternoon following the attack in the early hours of the previous Sunday morning.
The men, all aged in their 20s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at multiple garda stations in County Kildare on Tuesday.
A garda spokesperson told Limerick Live this Wednesday: "All five men have since been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."
It is understood they were released last night.
Earlier this month gardai arrested three men as part of their investigation into the death of Dylan. They were also later released without charge.
