Search for missing Limerick man stood down following discovery of body in Ballybunion

Donal Kennedy from Caherdavin in Limerick was last seen in Ballybunion on Saturday night
THE search for a Limerick man who was reported missing at the weekend has been stood down following the discovery of a body.
Donal Kennedy, aged 33, from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen at approximately 11.30pm on Saturday night, September 24, on the main street in Ballybunion, County Kerry.
A number of searches, involving various agencies and members of the public, have been continuing since Sunday and gardai issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts earlier this week.
However, in a statement, issued this Wednesday evening, gardai confirmed that the sad news that search has been stood down.
"Following the discovery of a body of a male in the Ballybunion area today, Wednesday 28th September 2022, the missing person appeal for Donal Kennedy has been stood down," it read.
No further details have been disclosed publicly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.