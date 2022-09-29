Search

29 Sept 2022

Motorcyclist hospitalised following collision with car in Limerick

The incident occurred near Ballyneety on Wednesday evening

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

29 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MOTORCYCLIST was hospitalised following a collision with a car in County Limerick on Wednesday evening.

Gardai, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics with the National Ambulance Service rushed to the scene of the incident near Ballyneety at 7.15pm.

A garda spokesperson said officers attended the scene of a road traffic collision at Sheehan's Cross, Ballyneety.

They said the two vehicle collision involved a motorcycle and a car. It is understood the motorycyclist was thrown from his motorbike.

"A man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment," said the garda spokesperson.

Three Limerick and Fire Service appliances responded with firefighters spending almost two hours at the incident from 7.43pm to 9.33pm.

The incident comes under the jurisdiction of Roxboro Garda Station. Anybody who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage are asked to contact gardai in Roxboro at 061 214340 to assist them in their investigation.

News

