Search

29 Sept 2022

Ground broken on first major housing scheme in Limerick village in 35 years

Ground broken on first major housing scheme in Limerick village in 35 years

Cllr Dan McSweeney at the site of the development in Patrickswell

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

29 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE FIRST major private housing scheme to be built in 35 years in Patrickswell commenced on Wednesday.

This first phase of houses, located at Barnakyle, forms part of a larger scheme which will deliver a total of 111 units close to the village.

Limerick Live first revealed that the land, guided at €2.75m, was sold in December.

 

Over 100 homes planned for Limerick village as deal is struck on land

The new estate, which will be named An Tobar, is being developed by Lioscarran Holdings. It will be constructed by M Fitzgibbon Contractors.

Cllr Dan McSweeney said ground being broken is "major news for Patrickswell".

"I am delighted to see such significant private investment in our community and I am delighted to have been able to work with local stakeholders and Limerick City and County Council to make this day a reality for our great village which is a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

"The delivery of such units will provide homes for purchase to those in our community who have for decades been unable to purchase homes in the community they were born and bred in due to complete lack of supply," said Cllr McSweeney.

Prime retail units in Limerick city centre hit the market

Over the last number of months Patrickswell has seen significant funding commitments including €1.25m to commence the next phase of Patrickswell Village Renewal Scheme which is due to get underway in the next three to four months.

There has also been €1.18m committed for the delivery of Patrickswell Community Resource Centre. The Cú Chulainn pub, which was closed for a number of years, being bought has also been welcomed

"Patrickswell is going to transform over the coming months with significant works planned on our main street due to commence early in the New Tear, the construction of our much needed community centre and I do hope to see works begin in our GAA pitch in time to come," said Cllr McSweeney.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media