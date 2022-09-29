Search

29 Sept 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Ashbury House is a superb family home

Ashbury House is located within 3km of Bruff village and 3km of Lough Gur National School

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

29 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

DON'T miss the opportunity to acquire this superb property in turn key condition which has been well maintained.

This large executive type residence ticks all the boxes for the most discerning buyer and viewing comes highly recommended.

Ashbury House is located in close proximity to the historic area of Lough Gur with beautiful views of the Lake, Sli na Slainte walking route, 200m from Grange Stone Circle, Lough Gur, the largest stone circle in Ireland, also within walking distance of local amenities - shop, pub/restaurant, church, sports field, garden centre and school bus stop.

The property is located within 3km of Bruff village and 3km of Lough Gur National School. It is a 15-minute commute to Limerick city and the N20 Limerick - Cork road and a 44-minute commute to Shannon Airport.

It is serviced by oil fired central heating, solid fuel stove in kitchen/dining room, uPVC double glazing throughout, fully alarmed, septic tank and mains water.

Accommodation comprises of large entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, sunroom, utility, downstairs bathroom, two bedrooms downstairs (master bed with ensuite), dressing room, Upstairs - landing, two double bedrooms with walk-in-closets, office, study and shower room.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Ashbury House, Holycross, Bruff
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: Excess of €420,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: 061 385 852

*SPONSORED CONTENT

