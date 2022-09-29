Funeral details announced for Limerick man who died in Ballybunion

LIMERICK man Donal Kennedy, who died after going missing in Ballybunion, will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon.

Widespread searches including various agencies and members of the public had been taking place since last Sunday after gardai issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the 33-year-old.

This came after he was last seen the previous evening.

Yesterday, gardai confirmed that the sad news that search has been stood down following the discovery of the body of a male.

Donal will be reposing this Sunday afternoon at Cross's Funeral Home in Lower Gerald Griffin Street from 2pm to 4pm.

He will arrive to Christ The King Church at Caherdavin on Monday morning for requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be live streamed here

He will be laid to rest in in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Donal is sadly missed by his loving partner Rachael, daughter Hollie, mam Bridie, dad John, sisters Fiona and Aoife, brother Shane, nephews Cillian and Finn, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, the Robinson family, extended family, work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to The Irish Coast Guard

May he rest in peace.