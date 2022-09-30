Search

30 Sept 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, September 30, 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, September 30, 2022

Limerick Live Reporter

30 Sept 2022 8:34 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

WET and windy this morning with outbreaks of rain along with some squally downpours. Rain will clear eastwards by early afternoon with sunny spells and showers following from the west. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds which will veer westerly.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK:

Changeable with rain or showers at times along with blustery winds.

Breezy overnight tonight with clear spells and fairly widespread showers, some heavy with thunder in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

A bright day for many tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and showers. However, it will be cloudier in southern coastal counties with the possibility of some rain for a time towards evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west winds. On Saturday night, any rain in southern coastal areas will clear to leave much of the country dry apart from a few showers in the north. Minimum temperatures of six to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

It looks set to be a predominantly dry day on Sunday with sunny spells and just a few showers. Top temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Staying mainly dry on Sunday night with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of six to 10 degrees with light southerly breezes.

Becoming mostly cloudy on Monday morning with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. By afternoon, more persistent rain will develop across the west and north of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in freshening southerly winds.

It looks set to be damp and breezy on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Very mild and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

