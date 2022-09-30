Search

30 Sept 2022

Broad daylight assaults in Limerick raise safety concerns

Broad daylight assaults in Limerick raise safety concerns

Garda officers in the city centre following the incident in Rutland Street

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

30 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

PEOPLE IN Limerick need to be reassured our city centre is safe, says a Limerick councillor after a number of daylight attacks.

Gardaí are investigating two separate assaults that happened in broad daylight last week.

On Wednesday, September 21 a man was attacked by a gang of five males in a “vicious” and “pointless” attack that left him in hospital.

The incident happened on Mungret Street in Limerick city at 3:30pm. The man was viciously beaten and knocked unconscious, receiving a number of head injuries.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance. He has since made a full recovery.

Garda John Finnerty described the attack as “vicious” and “having no place in our society”.

Gardaí in Henry Street are investigating the incident and are appealing to the public to help them identify the culprits involved.

“Unfortunately we do not have a description of them. There would have been a large number of people either walking on Mungret St or driving by at the time of the attack at 3.30pm.

“If you were one of them and you saw this attack, then please contact the gardaí at Henry Street garda station”.

Local councillor Sarah Kiely said that personal safety is becoming a bigger issue for people.

“If it is a garda resource issue then our TDs need to ask for additional resources. No matter what party they are from, city or county, they need to lobby for more resources.

“Maybe gardaí are burdened with paperwork and such that they are not out and about on the beat like they used to be”.

'Three points on your licence for that is harsh,' says judge at Limerick court sitting

Elsewhere, two teenagers were taken to University Hospital Limerick after an assault on Rutland Street in the city centre, again in the middle of the day.

The incident happened at approximately 3pm on Tuesday, September 20 and saw two males in their late teens taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone with camera footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation, however gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardai from Henry Street garda station are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the two incidents to contact them on 061 212400.

The Fine Gael councillor added that gardaí need sustainable modes of transport like bikes to be more visible and to cover more ground.

“People need to be reassured that our city centre is safe but they won't if we are going to continue hearing about things like this. We need to instill confidence that our streets are safe”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media