Search

30 Sept 2022

Post office in Limerick village closes despite some confusion late on

Post office in Limerick village closes despite some confusion late on

Shanagolden Post Office closed recently despite local opposition I PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

30 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

AN Post is being urged to take immediate steps to identify and reach agreement with a new postmaster in Shanagolden following the closure of the local post office last week.

A campaign to retain the post office in the village was launched earlier this month after the closure was announced and there were hopes that agreement would be reached to keep the premises open.

An Post says Shanagolden post office was owned and operated by a self-employed contractor and that its closure forms part of an agreement that was reached between An Post and the Irish Postmaster Union in 2018.

In Pictures: Protest in Limerick village as closure of local post office is confirmed

There was some confusion ahead of the closure of the post office last Wednesday evening with An Post indicating, at one point during the day, that the now former postmaster had changed his mind and was willing to continue in business.

However, this proved not to be the case and the post office closed as planned with customers being advised to attend the post office in Foynes instead.

Cllr Adam Teskey says the handling of the closure has been appalling and he is calling for action to be taken to ensure the service can be restored in Shanagolden as soon as possible.

“This is a complete let down for the local community and the people who used the post office and the level of local annoyance and anger is very strong,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Cllr Teskey says local people feel aggrieved over the way the closure has been handled – particularly at national government level.

“I would encourage An Post to seek interest from the local community and to re-appoint a local postmaster in the near future – there has to be a U-turn done on this,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media