30 Sept 2022

Improvements to key bus service in Limerick

Bus Eireann

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

30 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

BUS EIREANN is ramping up its service between Limerick city and many towns and villages across the west from next month.

The semi-state bus provider will introduce a new timetable on its 314 route from the city centre out along the estuary to Foynes, and beyond to Ballybunion.

It means there will be eight return journeys on Monday to Saturday on buses serving Mungret, Clarina, Kildimo, Pallaskenry, Kilcornan, Askeaton, Shanagolden and Foynes.

Four of these buses will continue in both directions to Loughill, Glin, Tarbert, Moyvane, Listowel, Lissleton and Ballybunion.

Throwback Thursday: Pictures from the Limerick Leader archives

Four round trips to all destinations will be made available on a Sunday.

Councillor Daniel McSweeney, Fine Gael, has welcomed the improvements, in particular to Clarina and Mungret.

"The people of Clarina and Mungret will be well aware that this is an issue I have worked on for some time since my election, in recent months we have had many false dawns. There has been frustration amongst the locals of the delays in rolling out this improved service as we had originally been promised it would be rolled out by the end of July so I do hope no further stumbling blocks are made. Overall it is a good news story for the area and is a service that is long overdue as the area grows, I do know that plans are being brought forward to provide Bus Connect service for the Mungret area but it will most likely take some time," he said.

Official bus stops will also be installed along the route.

News

