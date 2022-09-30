Search

30 Sept 2022

Young girl 'egged' and threatened with rape by teenagers in Limerick park

The incident happened recently in the People's Park | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

30 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG Limerick girl was allegedly egged and threatened with rape by a group of teenagers in a city park.

The girl who wishes to remain anonymous was out in People’s Park with her friends when the incident occurred.

Her father, Mark spoke to Live 95 earlier this week about the incident.

“A couple of nights ago, she went over to the park at around 6:30pm to meet with friends and she came home very upset. She was after getting battered with eggs and what came out next I wasn’t expecting, they told her that they were going to rape her,” Mark said.

“They were kids about her own age at 12 to 15 years of age,” he added.

Mark also spoke about how his daughter is still shocked following the incident but is reluctant to make a report to gardaí.

“I tried to get my daughter to go to the guards to report what happened and she said ‘there’s no point dad as they’re going to do nothing about it and they didn’t do anything to me, they just told me what they were going to do.’ So at 14 years of age my daughter already knows that nothing is going to happen to these guys,” Mark said.

“She’s kind of shocked, she didn’t expect it. She’s usually home by eight o’clock. She has autism with a lack of social skills so she doesn’t understand a lot of social situations,” he added

Mark said that according to his daughter this is not the first incident involving the same teenagers in People’s Park.

“Another parent has called the guards in the past because they tried to get her four year old to vape inside in one of those tunnels that’s in the playground park,” Mark said.

“When the mother caught them, they took off running and she waited for the guards to come but nothing got done about it,” he added.

“They call it People’s Park but it’s not the people’s park, it's a thug’s park. If they’re not drinking or taking drugs, they’re threatening people,” Mark said.

