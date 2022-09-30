Search

30 Sept 2022

New way of accessing alcohol and drugs support in Limerick launched

Mike Walsh, Team Leader CSMT, Michael Lacey, Chair Mid-West Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum, Sgt. Shane Davern and Helen Ryan, Co-Ordinator Mid-West Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum|PICTURE: Alan Place

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

30 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A UNIQUE way of accessing drugs and alcohol services in Limerick has been launched. 

The Mid-West Regional Drugs and Alcohol Forum has launched a new poster with a QR code where people can quickly access services. 

Mick Lacey, MWRDAF Chairperson, emphasised the importance of linking people to supports and networks while always maintaining the elements of collaboration and compassion.

"Many people may not be aware that there is free and confidential support available for people who are experiencing
substance use problems.

"In the Mid-West, we have a number of services to help people, no matter what they are using; to explore how and why they commenced or continue using.

"We also have services for families of those affected by a family member who continues to use.

"These supports can be of assistance and tremendous benefit to individuals and families. Most services operate on an outreach basis, where meetings can be arranged in a venue that may feel more comfortable for individuals, rather than accessing a drug service directly.

"Making a call to any one of the services available, will put a person on a pathway of support, and if your needs are better suited to another service, they will do that link up with your agreement."

The initiative of using a QR code was developed from the MWRDAF 3rd Level Drug and Alcohol Network and proposed by Claire Kearns, Nurse Practice Manager with UL Student Health Centre, noting that students use their phones for almost everything and it is a quick and discreet way of accessing information.

