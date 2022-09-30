Search

30 Sept 2022

Red carpet rolled out for Limerick families at LauraLynn Oscars

Red carpet rolled out for local families at LauraLynn Oscars

Eric and Orla Murphy with children Cian and Oisin and their uncle Karl Sweeney | PICTURES: Andres Poveda

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

30 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

AND THE Oscar goes to… two Limerick boys at one of the biggest nights in LauraLynn’s calendar.

Six families stepped onto the red carpet at the Odeon cinema in Charlestown, Dublin. Flying the flag for Limerick were the Murphys from Rhebogue and the Lanes from Ballyneety.

The Oscars is a digital storytelling children’s hospice initiative that provides children and their families a platform to create their own unique story. It culminates in a glamorous red-carpet event, offering a once-in-lifetime, genuine, cinematic experience for the entire family.

Cian Murphy, aged 10, starred alongside his family in a thrilling movie titled Zombie Influencers. Cian took home the Oscar for Best Thriller. This action-packed display is best summed up as Shaun of the Dead meets the End of the World in County Limerick. With the quick thinking of Willie O’Dea, pressing pause on the All-Ireland final and the recruitment of two very clever young men the world may be safe....for now!

Matthew Lane, aged 7, and his family (pictured below) gave a performance of a lifetime in their movie for which Matthew scooped the Oscar for Best Adventure Movie. The film follows Captain Orange Beard as he finally manages to get his hands on the Toni Box. A family must overcome some of the toughest challenges yet to track him down! But no task too big, or challenge too large will stop them bringing home Matthew’s treasure! 

The idea for the Oscars Project started as a film workshop for siblings, which LauraLynn play therapist Michelle Hartnett organised but it quickly evolved into a much bigger, family-focused film project and is a collaboration with volunteer co-ordinator, Lorna Collins.

At the outset, the whole family, including the child who attends LauraLynn services, sit down with a professional scriptwriter to discuss their ideas for a film.

They then enter a journey of script rehearsals, filming and finally their big moment on the red carpet.

