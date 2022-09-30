Search

Fined for grabbing woman by the hair during fracas in Limerick town

The case was before Kilmallock Court | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

30 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

A WOMAN pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court to grabbing a female by the hair and “swinging her in a circle”.

Mary Murphy, aged 37, of Hyde Road, Limerick city was charged with assault arising from an incident in a house in Kilmallock on July 24, 2021.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson said the defendant was drinking before getting into an argument with two people.

“She climbed in the back window of a house,” said Insp Thompson, who outlined to the court that Ms Murphy grabbed a female in the house “by the hair and swung her around in a circle”.

“There was tissue damage,” said Insp Thompson. No victim impact statement was made to gardai.

'Three points on your licence for that is harsh,' says judge at Limerick court sitting

Kilmallock Court heard that Ms Murphy has six previous convictions dating back to the noughties.

Robin Lee, solicitor for Ms Murphy, pointed to the historic nature of the previous convictions.

“She suffered severely from alcohol abuse. She got on top of her difficulties but has had one or two dips including that July. She is ashamed of what happened,” said Mr Lee.

Judge Patricia Harney convicted and fined Ms Murphy €200.

“She must be aware she is on a slippery slope. Given that nothing has happened in the last year I will give her the benefit of the doubt,” said the judge.

