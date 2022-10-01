Limerick entrepreneur has ‘insane’ time at National Ploughing Championships

THE founder and owner of the Limerick-based company Juspy says showcasing its range of products at the National Ploughing Championships was an amazing experience.

The functional food company was chosen by the Limerick Local Enterprise Office to represent its clients at the LEO tent at Ratheniska, County Laois last week.

Almost 300,000 people attended the event, over the three days, and entrepreneur Leonie Lynch of Juspy says it was an amazing experience.

“It’s always a priviledge to do things like this and I’ve never been (to the ploughing) before and it’s insane and amazing,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Leonie, a wellness expert, says the reaction to her company and the products it produces was very positive.

“It was overwhelming, the biggest thing I can comment on is the people who were here were so nice – they were interested in the story, so interested that it is a Limerick product and they were really really eager to give it a try so it was amazing,” she said.

Juspy was founded in 2018 and, last year, the business was relaunched with a pivot to powder.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia and the Limerick Local Enterprise Office, Juspy’s mission is to change the current perception of what health has to be – a good or bad choice.

The company’s aim is to create amazing tasting and unique functional food products that support the ever-changing moments in people’s lives.