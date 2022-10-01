Search

01 Oct 2022

Limerick entrepreneur has ‘insane’ time at National Ploughing Championships

Limerick entrepreneur has ‘insane’ time at National Ploughing Championships

Leonie Lynch, founder of Juspy, with Chloe Meskell, Crecora and Kate O'Hanlon, Kildimo Photo: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

THE founder and owner of the Limerick-based company Juspy says showcasing its range of products at the National Ploughing Championships was an amazing experience.

The functional food company was chosen by the Limerick Local Enterprise Office to represent its clients at the LEO tent at Ratheniska, County Laois last week.

Almost 300,000 people attended the event, over the three days, and entrepreneur Leonie Lynch of Juspy says it was an amazing experience.

Aldi issues update on its plans for new store in Limerick

“It’s always a priviledge to do things like this and I’ve never been (to the ploughing) before and it’s insane and amazing,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Leonie, a wellness expert, says the reaction to her company and the products it produces was very positive.

“It was overwhelming, the biggest thing I can comment on is the people who were here were so nice – they were interested in the story, so interested that it is a Limerick product and they were really really eager to give it a try so it was amazing,” she said.

Juspy was founded in 2018 and, last year, the business was relaunched with a pivot to powder.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia and the Limerick Local Enterprise Office, Juspy’s mission is to change the current perception of what health has to be – a good or bad choice.

The company’s aim is to create amazing tasting and unique functional food products that support the ever-changing moments in people’s lives.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media