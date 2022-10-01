Limerick hurling manager John Kiely among guest panelists at Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis

John Kiely pictured with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis | PICTURE: Twitter/@NormaFoleyTD1
LIMERICK senior hurling manager John Kiely, who works a secondary school principal, was among the panelists who contributed to a discussion on the future of education in Ireland at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis which opened on Friday night.
The discussion which also included contributions from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Limerick Minister of State Niall Collins was one of the first items on the agenda for what is the party's 80th party conference.
Healthcare, agriculture and Budget 2023 will also be discussed at the Ard Fheis which is taking place at the RDS in Dublin this weekend.
Enormous thanks to an Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD, @Fiona_Kildare, @NiallCollinsTD,@malcolmbyrne,@padraigosull and Limerick GAA legend @JohnKielyGalb for joining me on stage at the Ard Fheis to discuss the @fiannafailparty committment and vision for Irish Education. #FFardfheis22 pic.twitter.com/eek2en7apr— Norma Foley T.D (@NormaFoleyTD1) September 30, 2022
Elected representatives from Limerick and dozens of delegates from across the city and county are among those attending the event which is the first fully in-person gathering of party members since Covid-19 hit two and half years ago.
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver his key-note address to the Ard Fheis this Saturday night. It will be televised on RTÉ One television from 6.30pm.
