01 Oct 2022

Big increase in road deaths - twelve lost lives in Limerick since January

Figures released to the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show the number of road deaths in Limerick has trebled so far in 2022 | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler

Frances Watkins

01 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

THERE HAS been triple the amount of road traffic fatalities on Limerick roads so far in 2022, compared to this time last year.

That is according to statistics released by An Garda Síochána at the most recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Provisional figures show there have been more than 100 fatal collisions in Ireland so far this year, 11 of these have been in Limerick, resulting in 12 people losing their lives.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche commented that in 2009, 238 deaths on Irish roads were recorded however, there has been a significant change in driver behaviour since then.

Mr Roche also stated that there has been a 16% increase in garda road policing since 2009.

Limerick councillors up in arms over traffic calming scheme close to accident blackspot

In January, a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed when his bike hit a fence in Southill. The following month, a 12 year-old boy was killed after the car he was driving hit a truck in Newcastle West

In March, a truck driver in his 30s was killed after colliding with a car in Rathkeale. The following June, a teenager passed away after the car he was driving struck a wall.

A couple were killed in a two-car collision just outside Patrickswell in July and in August a teenager was killed in a collision in Cappamore.

This month, a priest was killed in a collision in Newcastle West and a driver in his 70s passed away following a crash in Abbeyfeale.

Three other people passed away following road traffic collisions in east Clare, which is under the jurisdiction of the Limerick division.

