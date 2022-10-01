Plans revealed to transform busy Limerick route with Active Travel measures

LIMERICK City and County Council’s Active Travel team have unveiled ambitious plans for the transformation of the route linking South Circular Road and the city centre.

As part of a consultation period, a virtual public consultation room has been created to guide people through the proposals.

Members of the public can also participate in a series of in-person drop-in sessions to meet the team behind the proposals and get further information before making a submission.

The proposed development works will consist of segregated cycle lanes, shared carriageway and footpath upgrades with dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities throughout.

Traffic-calming measures will also be included, as well as the removal and redistribution of on-street parking bays to facilitate cycle lanes along the length of the scheme.

Traffic restrictions will see vehicular access from the South Circular Road to the City Centre diverted to Ballinacurra Road, the removal of some turns, and the extension of an existing one way system, and the creation of more one way streets.

An infill car parking area will also include 10 spaces on the corner of South Circular Road and Laurel Hill Avenue.

Senior Engineer with Active Travel Limerick, Sean McGlynn, said: “This route is one of the key routes into the city centre that we are working on. We are now at the stage where we are looking for the public’s input and there is a range of public consultation options, from a virtual room to drop-in meetings.”

“I would encourage anyone with an interest to get in contact and see what plans we have to help get Limerick moving via Active Travel,” he concluded.

Submissions and observations must be received before 4pm on November 10.