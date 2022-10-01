Two arrested following drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

TWO men have been arrested by gardai following a significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick city.

Drugs with an estimated value of €71,000 were seized this Saturday morning during the pre-planned operation.

"Gardaí attached to Henry Street conducted a search operation at a number of residences in Limerick. Assistance was provided by the Regional Armed Support Unit the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Community Engagement Unit," said a spokesperson

During the search of one house, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

At a separate property, gardaí seized cannabis herb, valued at approximately €40,000, and €1,000 worth of cocaine.

Another man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardai say the drugs seized will be sent for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.