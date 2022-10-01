In Pictures: Hit the right note this Autumn with new charity CD full of Limerick melodies

AUTUMN Melodies, a new CD in aid of Friends of St Ita's, was launched at the Longcourt Hotel, Newcastle West on Culture Night, September 23.

It was compiled for people to enjoy and to support the work the Friends continue to do at Newcastle West Community Hospital.

The CD was produced by local singers Theresa Doyle McMahon and Siobhan Doody. Over 70 people attended the very enjoyable evening in the very comfortable venue.

The entertainment included live music and song from Michael and Fiona Collins and songs from Theresa and Siobhan. Theresa also played a number of tracks from the CD. Michael Nash and Michael Enright who feature on the CD were also present.

Fergus Scanlan, Chairperson of the Friends of St Ita's spoke and gave an account of the work they have been doing. To date they have raised €4.2 million which has seen massive renovation improvements at the hospital.

These enhanced facilities have made life far more comfortable for the patients and staff. He thanked Theresa and Siobhan, other artists, George and Kevin Daly for production and all involved in bringing the CD to launch night.

Also thanked were the Longcourt Hotel for hosting, the press for publicity, and all others who had an input into it.

There are 15 songs to suit every taste on the CD - all from local artists.

The artists featured include Siobhan Doody, Theresa Doyle Mc Mahon, Michael Enright, Brian Hartnett, Emmet Scanlon, Michael Nash Fr Tim Curtin, Canon Tony Mullins, Fr Liam Enright.

The songs include Paper Roses, Whispering Hope, You Raised Me Up, The Old Rugged Cross, Golden Rose, Some Enchanted Evening, Panis Angelicas, Softly and Tenderly, South Of The Border, The Dying Rebel, I Fall To Pieces, The Rose, Bendemeer 's Stream, Crazy, and White Rose Of Athens.

The CD costs €10 and is on sale in shops around the locality and from committee members.

It would make a lovely gift for a special friend to enjoy and also contribute to the ongoing improvements at St Ita's Hospital.