UPDATE: Man charged following drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

The man is due in court in Limerick on Monday morning
GARDAI in Limerick have charged a man following the seizure of cannabis herb worth approximately €30,000 this Saturday.
The man, aged in his 30s, was detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Monday morning.
Gardaí in Limerick seized approximately €71,000 worth of suspected drugs and arrested two men following a search operation this Saturday.
"This morning, gardaí attached to Henry Street conducted a search operation at a number of residences in Limerick. Assistance was provided by the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Community Engagement Unit," said a garda spokesperson.
During the search of one such residence, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash.
Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence. A second man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
All drugs will be sent for analysis. Investigations are ongoing.
