02 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, October 2

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

02 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

ANY lingering rain quickly clear this Sunday morning, leaving a largely dry day with sunny spells.

Top temperatures of 15 to 17 Celsius in mostly light west to northwest breezes.

Sunday night will be largely dry and cloudy with light winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain in the west and north. Drier elsewhere, brightening up at times. Fresh southerly winds, strong and gusty near western coasts. Mild for the time of year with highs of 15 to 19 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Turning wet and blustery with rain sweeping eastwards across the country, heavy for a time. Very mild with temperatures remaining between 13 to 16 degrees for much of the night. Winds continuing fresh and gusty.

For more Limerick weather click here

TUESDAY: Outbreaks of rain and breezy conditions in the morning. Brightening up for the afternoon with winds easing and scattered showers following. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with fresh southwest winds easing. Turning wet again overnight with persistent rain returning to most areas. A cooler night with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A wet start with rain clearing to sunny spells and a few blustery showers for the rest of the day. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

