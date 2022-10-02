UPDATE: Second man charged in connection with weekend drugs seizure in Limerick

GARDAI in Limerick have charged a second male, aged in his 30s, who was arrested on Saturday in relation to the seizure of cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and a quantity of cocaine.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court, sitting in Kilmallock, this Sunday afternoon at 1.30pm.

Gardaí in Limerick seized approximately €71,000 worth of suspected drugs and arrested two men following a search operation on Saturday.

Gardai charged a man following the seizure of cannabis herb worth approximately €30,000 on Saturday. The man, aged in his 30s, was detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Monday morning.

On Saturday, a garda spokesperson said: "This morning, gardaí attached to Henry Street conducted a search operation at a number of residences in Limerick. Assistance was provided by the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Community Engagement Unit."

During the search of one residence, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash. Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence.