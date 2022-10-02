Fined for obstructing garda during incident in Limerick village

Kilmallock Courthouse
A MAN was fined €100 for obstructing a garda in the course of his duties.
Denis Murphy, aged 42, of Knockballyfookeen, Pallasgreen pleaded guilty to the offence at Kilmallock Court.
Inspector Gearoid Thompson said a garda attended a matter at that address in Pallasgreen on December 7, 2021.
“He (the defendant) was getting in the garda’s way, generally making a nuisance of himself. He was also shouting abuse at siblings and the garda,” said Insp Thompson.
Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Murphy, said his client apologises to the garda and court.
“Drink was involved. Things have calmed down,” said Mr Barry.
Judge Patricia Harney, presiding, convicted Mr Murphy for obstruction of a garda and imposed a €100 fine.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.