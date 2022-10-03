Limerick Weather: Monday, October 3, 2022

BREEZY, humid and mostly cloudy today, forecasts Met Eireann.

Some patchy light rain or drizzle but many parts will remain largely dry. South to southwest winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty. Top temperatures of 16 to 18 Celsius.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Unsettled with showers and spells of rain. Breezy or windy at times too.

Monday night: A wet, breezy and humid night with rain moving eastwards across the country with some heavy falls possible, especially along Atlantic coastal counties. Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens. South to southwest winds will gradually decrease moderate to fresh through the night.

Tuesday: A wet start to the day with rain countrywide. It will becoming drier for a time in the afternoon with some sunny spells breaking through. Another spell of rain will push up from the south towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, slightly cooler in parts of the northwest. Moderate, occasionally fresh southwest winds will ease during the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Persistent rain will continue to extend northwards over the country. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light to moderate southwest winds, fresher at times in the northwest.

Wednesday: After a wet start to the day with widespread rain, a clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or thundery, will move in from the west. Turning breezy as well with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Windy overnight with widespread showers, possibly turning thundery. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty with onshore gales in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Thursday: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy at first. After a windy start, west to southwest winds will gradually decrease moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in the south.

Further Outlook: Unsettled for Friday and the weekend with further spells of rain and showers. Temperatures will decrease for Saturday and Sunday.