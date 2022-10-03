Search

03 Oct 2022

Teachers and pupils from Limerick school to hit the catwalk

Celia Holman Lee launches the inaugural Ahane National School Fashion Show with Karen Mullane Carey, Mary Ryan, Siobhan Kennedy, Laura Ryan and Annamarie McGuire | PICTURE: Diarmuid O’Donovan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

03 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

A SHOWCASE of fashion and craft takes place in October in front of a capacity crowd at the Castletroy Park Hotel for the inaugural Ahane National School fashion show, launched this week by style queen Celia Holman Lee.

Produced in association with the Holman Lee Agency, the event takes place on Thursday, October 13. New autumn / winter collections from a host of local stores will feature on top of a shopping experience for guests with local craft, retail and jewellery makers in attendance.

The council has come on board to support local craft-makers from the ‘Made in Limerick’ collective who will display a range of handmade goods, fine art, design, ceramics, textiles, glass, jewellery, natural skincare, wood, painting and much more at the event. 

A prosecco reception takes place prior to the show at 7pm with the fashion spectacle starting at 8pm. Up to 300 are expected to attend.

Ahane NS principal Siobhan Kennedy said there is a great buzz of excitement in the school for the upcoming fashion show.

“We are delighted to have a team of dedicated and hardworking parents who have organised what promises to be a fantastic night on Thursday, October 13. We were successful in our funding application to the Department of Education and Skills earlier this year to upgrade our back yard in the school and now we're looking forward to enhancing this space with some new playground facilities for sports and yard games. We have exciting plans for the further development of our school grounds and we know this fundraising will go a long way to helping us achieve that goal,” said Ms Kennedy.

Some parents, staff and pupils will also hit the catwalk alongside Celia’s models.  

A limited amount of tickets, €20, are available via Eventbrite or from the school on (061) 335101.

