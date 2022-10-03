Search

03 Oct 2022

Calls for 'urgent audit' of bus shelters across Limerick

The quality of shelters varies in parts of Limerick county | FILE PHOTO

Cian O'Broin

03 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

COUNCILLORS in one Limerick area have called for the National Transport Authority (NTA) to conduct an urgent audit of all local bus shelters in the district to assist the elderly and infirm.

The motion was raised by Cllr Kevin Sheahan at this month’s meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, where he pushed for two bus stops to be set up at either end of Askeaton.

“There is a dire need for bus shelters in a country where it rains half the year,” said Cllr Sheahan, noting that there is no stop near the retirement village in the west of the village.

He stressed that those living on both the east and west ends of the village have a “hell of a climb” once they get off the bus due to the lack of a bus shelter. “Elderly people are not able,” he stated.

Cllr Sheahan requested that someone from the National Transport Authority meet with councillors, describing the installation of the stops as a “necessity in the interest of public health.”

A written reply by Active Travel Limerick was read out in response to the request to improve bus services in Askeaton, which they labelled as important due to relating to the elderly and infirm.

“While the council are not directly responsible for bus scheduling, this being a matter with the NTA and Bus Éireann, we will endeavour to liaise with both aforementioned parties to see if these improvements can be actioned,” a council spokesperson read aloud.

They noted that the NTA are currently examining their scheduling services in Limerick, and they said they would ask Askeaton to be included in the review.

Cllr John O’ Donoghue (NP) highlighted the inconsistencies around the TII funded local link services in the area, stating that “it is a case of standing there all day and hoping something passes.”

Moving the motion further, Cllr Bridie Collins suggested making a proposal to the Economic Development, Enterprise & Planning SPC to review all of the bus stops in the entire county.

"Each one should be audited to ensure there is some kind of shelter with it,” she added.

