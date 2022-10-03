Search

03 Oct 2022

Limerick bars hope to toast prizes at Irish Pub Awards

Mick and Valerie Dolan, Dolan’s Pub, photographed with Cllr James Collins, Collins Bar | PICTURE: OISIN MCHUGH/TRUEMEDIA

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

03 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THREE Limerick hostelries are hoping to be able to toast victory next month after being nominated in the 2022 Irish Pub Awards.

Collins Bar in Dooradoyle, Mother Mac’s at High Street in the city centre and live music venue Dolans at Dock Road, also in the urban area, have all received category nominations at the awards, the final of which takes place.

Now in their fourth year, the Irish Pub Awards, presented by the Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as the most credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in pubs.

The three Limerick pubs have all won through a south-western regional final.

Collins Bar and Restaurant – owned and run by former mayor James Collins – is in the running for the title of best food pub.

Among the nominations for the best music pub is Dolan’s, while the innovative pub of the year title could go to Mother Mac’s.

VFI president Paul Moynihan said: “The Irish Pub Awards is firmly established as the pre-eminent awards in our sector. The awards have helped raise the national profile of our fantastic pubs across the entire country. The awards showcase the best of the best and I’m delighted that so many great venues are getting the recognition they deserve. We all know our pubs are a unique part of Irish culture and remain the best place for locals and tourists alike to come together.”

The final awards will be announced at a special ceremony to take place in Dublin on Wednesday, November 16, next.

