03 Oct 2022

Young adult dies from meningitis in Limerick

Young adult dies from meningitis in Limerick

Donal O'Regan

03 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A SINGLE case of confirmed meningococcal disease in Limerick is being investigated by Public Health Mid-West.

A HSE spokesperson said the department was notified of the case in late September, and "concerns a young adult who subsequently sadly died".

"Close contacts identified by Public Health Mid-West have been contacted and offered treatment in accordance with national guidance.

"Person-to-person spread of meningococcal disease is very unusual, especially with others who are not a household or physically close personal contact," said the spokesperson.

They say meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

"It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses. Bacterial meningitis is less common but usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.

"Bacterial meningitis may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning). The bacteria live naturally in the nose and throat of normal healthy persons without causing illness.

"The spread of the bacteria is caused by droplets from the nose and mouth. The illness occurs most frequently in young children and adolescents, usually as isolated cases," said the spokesperson.

Bacterial meningitis or septicaemia requires urgent antibiotic treatment. While the risk to the wider community is considered low, "We do want the general public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this disease".

Signs and symptoms may include: severe headaches, fever, vomiting, drowsiness, discomfort from bright light, neck stiffness, rash.

"We advise that if anyone has concerns, they should contact their GP immediately and ensure that medical expertise is sought.

"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said the Public Health Mid-West spokesperson.

