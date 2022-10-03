Apparition of saint in Limerick church was a ‘beautiful experience’ for Mass-goer

TWO LIMERICK women claim to have seen an apparition of St Padre Pio in a local church.

Nelly Cosgrave and Mary Tynan were at St Saviour’s Church in Limerick city on Friday, September 23 for a celebration Mass to mark the 54th anniversary of St Pio’s death.

The two ladies were at the mass which was organised by the Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry prayer group, devoted to St Pio.

“We have this beautiful picture which was taken about four years ago by a lady called Cindy Russo in the St Saviour’s Church of an apparition of Padre Pio,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“We keep the photo of Padre Pio and we bring it in every month to the church for mass and we lay it on the altar,” Ms Cosgrave added.

Ms Cosgrave who is 92 and from Ballybrown, said she was concentrating during the elevation of the blessed sacrament when something caught her eye.

“The picture of Padre Pio was ablaze in light,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“I looked all around me to see if there was something shining on it but there wasn’t,” she continued.

“It was a silvery light which lasted for a couple of minutes and then all of a sudden I could see Padre Pio with his brown habit and white cord tied around his waist,” Ms Cosgrave said.

'I am 92 years of age and I am very very privileged to have the honour of seeing this. Why I was chosen, I don't know'

Ms Cosgrave said that after a while the light turned bright red and she could still see St Pio.

“Mary, who is a friend of mine, sat next to me and I gave her a nudge and she also saw it,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“Everyone else seemed to be oblivious to what was going on and so far no one else has come forward to say they saw it too,” she added.

Ms Cosgrave says that they were privileged to have seen the apparition and that it was “quite an experience”.

“There’s such sickness and sorrow out in the world so maybe he wanted us to spread the message that he’s still doing the lord’s work,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“If I could have spoken to him I would have told him that I was delighted to have seen him and I’d thank him for all his work,” Ms Cosgrave concluded.