Search

03 Oct 2022

Apparition of saint in Limerick church was a ‘beautiful experience’ for Mass-goer

Woman describes apparition of saint in Limerick church as a ‘beautiful experience’

Nelly Cosgrave, 92, said she was concentrating during the elevation of the blessed sacrament when something caught her eye | PICTURES Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

03 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

TWO LIMERICK women claim to have seen an apparition of St Padre Pio in a local church.

Nelly Cosgrave and Mary Tynan were at St Saviour’s Church in Limerick city on Friday, September 23 for a celebration Mass to mark the 54th anniversary of St Pio’s death.

The two ladies were at the mass which was organised by the Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry prayer group, devoted to St Pio.

“We have this beautiful picture which was taken about four years ago by a lady called Cindy Russo in the St Saviour’s Church of an apparition of Padre Pio,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“We keep the photo of Padre Pio and we bring it in every month to the church for mass and we lay it on the altar,” Ms Cosgrave added.

Young adult dies from meningitis in Limerick

Ms Cosgrave who is 92 and from Ballybrown, said she was concentrating during the elevation of the blessed sacrament when something caught her eye.

“The picture of Padre Pio was ablaze in light,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“I looked all around me to see if there was something shining on it but there wasn’t,” she continued.

“It was a silvery light which lasted for a couple of minutes and then all of a sudden I could see Padre Pio with his brown habit and white cord tied around his waist,” Ms Cosgrave said.

Ms Cosgrave said that after a while the light turned bright red and she could still see St Pio.

“Mary, who is a friend of mine, sat next to me and I gave her a nudge and she also saw it,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“Everyone else seemed to be oblivious to what was going on and so far no one else has come forward to say they saw it too,” she added.

Teachers and pupils from Limerick school to hit the catwalk

Ms Cosgrave says that they were privileged to have seen the apparition and that it was “quite an experience”.

“There’s such sickness and sorrow out in the world so maybe he wanted us to spread the message that he’s still doing the lord’s work,” Ms Cosgrave said.

“If I could have spoken to him I would have told him that I was delighted to have seen him and I’d thank him for all his work,” Ms Cosgrave concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media