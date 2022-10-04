Search

04 Oct 2022

Worrying rise domestic abuse incidents in Limerick

Worrying rise domestic abuse incidents in Limerick

Incidents related to domestic abuse incidents include breach of barring, safety or protection orders and domestic disputes. | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

04 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

REPORTED INCIDENTS of domestic abuse in Limerick have gone up 27% since 2019, according to new figures.

At the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said there has been an "alarming increase" in incidents involving harm to others in the district.

Incidents related to domestic abuse incidents include breach of barring, safety or protection orders and domestic disputes.

Denise Dunne, Director of Services for Adapt said the organisation had received 47 referrals from gardaí in August alone relating to domestic violence incidents.

Ms Dunne said the increase in incidents had been a common trend across the country and the psychological effects of the pandemic are yet to be made apparent.

For comparison reasons, the figures for crime statistics so far this year are compared to pre-covid figures in 2019.

Young adult dies from meningitis in Limerick

In 2022 so far, crimes against another person have gone up 31%, from 581 reported incidents to 763.

Detection of such incidents, which include murder, threat to kill, assaults, harassment, child abandonment, neglect or abuse, has gone up 6%.

Overall assaults have risen by 55%, from 394 in 2019 to 612 so far this year. Chief Superintendent Roche said a number of these reports were not taken any further as those involved decided not to pursue them.

Minor assaults have increased by 66% in the division while assaults causing harm have risen by 30%.

Maurice Quinlivan TD said he would encourage anyone who had been involved in such incidents to report them to gardaí.

Property crime is up 55% from 1824 reports in 2019 to 2824 in 2022 so far, these include robberies and burglary.

The use of drugs for sale and supply has gone up by 34% while the discovery of drugs for personal use has gone down 52%.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media