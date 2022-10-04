Limerick Weather: Tuesday, October 4 , 2022

TUESDAY: There will be a fair amount of cloud and lingering drizzle in places. During the afternoon, persistent rain will move in from the southwest and spread northeastwards. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT will be wet with persistent or heavy rain extending to all areas. There's a possibility that it will become windy later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

On WEDNESDAY morning, rain will clear southeastwards. Sunshine and blustery showers will follow for the rest of the day, some heavy and possibly thundery with fresh, gusty northwesterly winds.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Wednesday night will continue blustery with further heavy showers. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

THURSDAY will be bright and breezy with sunshine and showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest breezes.

FRIDAY will be similar with a mix of sunshine and showers. It will be cooler with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees and moderate to fresh westerly winds.

NEXT WEEKEND: there will be further rain or showers next weekend, but some drier intervals also. Highest temperatures of about 12 to 15 degrees.