Gardai believe missing teenager may be in Limerick city

Sean Byrne has been missing from Glasson, a village just outside Athlone, County Westmeath since Friday, September 2
GARDAI say a teenage boy who has been missing for over a month may now be in Limerick city.
Gardai in Athlone, County Westmeath are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Sean Byrne.
The youth has been missing from Glasson, a village just outside Athlone, since Friday, September 2.
Sean is described as being approximately 5ft 5ins in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
According to gardai, who now believe he is in the Limerick city area, he was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.
Anyone with information on Sean's whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone garda station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.