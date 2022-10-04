Search

04 Oct 2022

Affordable housing plan for former gasworks site in Limerick

The former gasworks site at O’Curry Street in Limerick city

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

TALKS have kicked off on a plan to build affordable housing at a former gasworks site in the city.

The Land Development Agency (LDA), which was set up to convert State land to housing, has entered negotiations with Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) with a view to taking over a three-and-a-half acre city site.

Located at the corner of O’Curry Street and Dock Road, it has lain idle since the 1980s, upon the demise of its original operation of piping gas to the people of Limerick.

A spokesperson for GNI confirmed the talks, while the LDA has added it’s doing a feasibility study on providing housing there.

Over a three-year period, the gas firm, part of the semi-state Ervia company, has spent millions of euro pumping out more than 80,000 litres of liquid tar from deep underground the site.

Limerick Live understands that the area must be left alone for a further 24 months before any development can take place.

But Labour councillor Joe Leddin, who has previously described the gasworks as “one of the last undeveloped sites in Limerick” believes planning permission can be secured and contractors appointed so the project is “shovel-ready” in two years, to avoid delays.

“It’s been derelict a long time. We had that site rezoned as residential. Whether it’s the gas company, or the LDA or a private developer, I don’t care who owns it, I want it designed and built for houses and apartments sooner rather than later,” the City West councillor said.

He said there are fears it could become “another Guinness site”, referring to the land at Upper Carey’s Road which has lain idle since 2000.

Like there, the old gasworks site has been earmarked for affordable homes in line with the government’s Housing for All programme.

“It’s a fantastic location. We have the redevelopment of the docklands nearby, the Bannatyne Mill is being redeveloped for offices – it’s a fantastic prime site in terms of urban regeneration,” Cllr Leddin concluded.

