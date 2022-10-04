Limerick Civic Trust reveals new chairperson for 40th anniversary year

THE LIMERICK Civic Trust has announced the appointment of a new chairman.

Leading solicitor and mediator Donal Creaton has taken on the role in the organisation’s 40th year.

He wants to see the voluntary group to play a bigger role in improving Limerick’s heritage and environment for its community, citizens, visitors and tourists.

“My focus for the year ahead will be on attracting more contributing members and patrons so we have the financial support to embark and complete some of the very long lists of restoration and heritage improvement projects we have earmarked. In addition, I will be overseeing the development of stronger working and mutually beneficial relationships with partners and public bodies as we demonstrate our competency in delivering civil community projects,” he said.

The trust exists to undertake projects that make places more attractive, enjoyable and distinctive.

It also undertakes conservation and preservation projects as well as educational and research work.

Mr Creaton, pictured above, works for top Limerick law firm Holmes O'Malley Sexton, which is based in Henry Street in the city centre.

The chief executive of the Civic Trust David O'Brien wished Mr Creaton every success for his term of office.

He went on to say how much he is looking forward to working with Donal "in what promises to be a very interesting phase in the life of Limerick Civic Trust particularly as we approach our 40th year while planning for our 50th."