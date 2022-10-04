Search

04 Oct 2022

Limerick business people take part in EY chief executive's retreat

The participants taking part in the EY chief executive's retreat

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THREE business people from the region joined some of the best and brightest entrepreneurial minds for an executive retreat to USA.

Kieran Cusack and Tom O’Connor of Ballysimon Road firm Conack Construction joined Caroline Dunlea of Core Optimisation in Shannon alongside more than 100 of Ireland’s top entrepreneurs for the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year chief executive’s retreat.

The trip represents Ireland’s largest unofficial trade mission, specifically focused on fostering entrepreneurship.

Its aim is to support, inform, and challenge the entrepreneurs through talks from international, political, and thought leaders.

Update issued on planned expansion to Limerick Greenway

The entrepreneurs spent the week between Austin, Texas and New York City, where they participated in an agenda of executive coaching and education, as well as sessions with the leaders of some of America’s most successful businesses.

Roger Wallace, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year said: “This year we celebrate 25 years of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland programme in Ireland. Our theme ‘The Changemakers’ was top of mind when we selected the location for our annual retreat, as we knew we wanted to host this key event somewhere that would truly inspire and invigorate our entrepreneurs.”

Austin is well-known as a hub for technology, start-ups and innovation.

A number of companies with significant operations here in Limerick are headquartered and founded in the Texan city. Most notable are Dell based in Raheen and WP Engine, which is located in Henry Street in the city.

