In Pictures: Irish Food Awards announce eight Limerick winners

EIGHT LIMERICK companies have won accolades at the Blas na hÉireann food awards in Dingle.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Limerick were Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Glen Aine, Kearney's Home Baking Ltd, Leahy Farmhouse Foods, Sodalicious, Old Irish Creamery, McMahon Quality Meats and Ballyhoura Mountain Mushrooms, who were also awarded Best in County.

Finalists and winners showcased their produce in a new tented market with each tent highlighting a province in Ireland.

Suitably named Eat Ireland in a Day, visitors were able to enjoy the high calibre quality of food and drinks that reached the finalist stage.

Now in their 15th year, Blas na hÉireann saw a huge increase in entries with almost 3,000 products and many new producers entering the awards for the first time.

Products from every county in Ireland were entered to win bronze, silver or gold awards in over 150 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer, with eight producers winning from Limerick.

Speaking after the announcement Artie Clifford, Chairperson and founder of Blas na hÉireann said: "After a three-year hiatus from an in-person event, having a three-day event with the addition of the Blas Village and Eat Ireland in a Day has been worth the wait.

"I am really proud of what we hosted online but one thing that was repeated over and over was that people missed being in Dingle.

"As well as the excitement of the awards, it has been an intense and fantastic few days of focused networking, catch-ups and creating new connections and I am delighted that we have been able to showcase this exceptional produce to both regular visitors and industry experts in such an approachable and enjoyable way.

"What a great few days to welcome our Blas family back to Dingle".