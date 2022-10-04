Work starts on 'landmark' mural at University of Limerick's city centre campus

WORK has started on a new ‘landmark’ mural at the University of Limerick’s city centre campus.

The mural, by the internationally-renowned artist Digo Diego, will cover the entire façade of the Honan’s Quay side of the former Dunnes Stores premises.

The ambitious project, which boasts an eye-catching and innovative design, is being developed in tandem with local artist collective Draw Out and through a partnership agreement with Limerick City and County Council.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said: “It is exciting to see the mural by Digo coming into being as it signals both the ongoing commitment of UL to its city centre campus and the future transformation of this landmark site at the banks of the River Shannon.”

Nuala Gallagher, Director of Planning, Environment & Place-Making at Limerick City and County Council, added: “The mural by Digo Diego will, no doubt, add fantastic colour and vibrancy to that part of the city centre. We have already seen how this area has been transformed with the artistic work carried out at Honan’s Quay and the use of the mobile urban forest to enhance this important part of the city. The council and UL have worked hard behind the scenes to bring this project to life and we, like the people of Limerick, cannot wait to see the end result.”

Digo Diego is an urban artist and muralist from Spain who is heavily influenced by the environment and social issues and considers his murals a canvas to enhance, revitalise and educate.

He said: “I am very excited to start the project. I like how the University and the city of Limerick and Draw Out and everybody involved are facilitating us. I hope that this mural and the people that walk past and live here are going to stay (to watch). It is very interesting to me to create a piece that is going to be a part of something bigger.”

The mural is the first stage in improving the look of the building as UL begins work on a masterplan for the further development of the City Centre Campus in close collaboration with the local authority.

The mural will take several weeks to complete.